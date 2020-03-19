IYF Partners GTF… To Develop Taekwondo

Officials of IYF and GTF in a pose

The Country Director of the International Youth Fellowship (IYF), Rev. Young Jun Moon, has called on the Ghana Taekwondo Federation (GTF) to collaborate and develop taekwondo in Ghana.

At a meeting on Thursday, March 12 with the GTF, the IYF presented six taekwondo practitioners who are in Ghana on a mission (taekwondo being one) to the GTF and discuss ways both entities can work together to develop the combat sport.

At the meeting, Rev. Young emphasized that practising taekwondo is essential while stressing mind education.

“We want to collaborate with you for the mission our volunteers have come for. Taekwondo is a good sport because it educates the mind,” he said.

The IYF has targeted training from the pre-school through to the universities with further plans of visiting the prisons in Ghana to train inmates as the volunteers will be in Ghana for the next 11 months.

The President of the Ghana Taekwondo Federation, Frederick Lartey Otu, was elated about the collaboration.

“This is a very good news to us and we’re very happy about calling on us to collaborate and develop because that’s the right thing. We’ve not been able to broaden the base because we lack resources to do so. Should this continue every year, it will help spread taekwondo in Ghana well.”

“Last month, four volunteers from the World Taekwondo Peace Corps left Ghana after spending one month in a #S2STkdCamp20 which helped us take taekwondo to the doorsteps of many,” he added.

The six practitioners who expressed interest in visiting the national team include Park Hye Kang, Shin Young Gyun, Kang Ju Hye, Jeong Min Hee, Sim Hye Rim and Kim Gyu Han, all from Good News Corps.

The Ghana Taekwondo Federation will submit a programme to the IYF to be rolled out.

The GTF is calling on other entities for such collaboration to further develop the sport in Ghana.