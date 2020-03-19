Coronavirus: This Too Shall Pass – Akufo-Addo Assures After 9th Case

President Nana Addo Danquah Akufo-Addo

President Nana Addo Danquah Akufo-Addo on Thursday held a breakfast prayer meeting with renowned men of God in the country.

This meeting was to pray for God’s intervention following the outbreak of the novel coronavirus; COVID-19 in the country.

I humbly called you for us to join together and pray to God to save us from this pandemic the President said

Ghana has recorded 9 cases so far.

In an opening remark, the President said “with 9 confirmed cases of the infection, we might count ourselves as being amongst the countries least hit by the coronavirus. Nonetheless, the rapid spread of the disease across the world has led us to institute” some measures

“I’m confident that this morning’s prayer which will be offered in faith will help heal our nation and will help raise Ghana up. I believe profoundly that we Ghanaians with our faith in God Almighty, will overcome this challenge, this too will pass” he added.