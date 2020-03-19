Board Room Points Catapult Olympics

Accra Great Olympics

The country’s football governing body, Ghana Football Association (GFA), has awarded Great Olympics three points after the club protested the eligibility status of Medeama’s Nana Kofi Babil’s.

That, together with three goals, has catapulted the relegation threatened side to the 10th position on the log with 20 points.

The club took to its Twitter handle to post a hilarious picture of Kwesi Nyantakyi cutting what appears to be a cake to celebrate their win.

They also tweeted a picture of Gasmilla’s famous ‘Three Points’ song which suggests that they have taken points from Medeama, who until the ruling, were top on the GPL log.

Meanwhile, the Mauves have vowed to fight the case to its logical conclusion.

A statement released by the club after the FA ruling said it will go as far as the Court of Arbitration for Sports to contest the “bogus” ruling by the FA.