4 Teenagers Arrested Over ‘Wee’

Some of the suspects

FOUR TEENAGERS are among 17 suspected ‘Wee’ users and peddlers who have been apprehended by the police in Kumasi, the Ashanti Regional capital.

The four suspects, who are in police grips and assisting with investigations are Abdulai Moro, 16, Mohammed Sadique, 16, Kelvin Oppong, 18, and Joseph Obeng, 18.

They were nabbed when the Ashanti Regional Drug Law Enforcement Unit of the Ghana Police Service embarked on swoops in known ‘Wee’ ghettos in Kumasi.

The early Sunday morning operations were held at Alabar, Kronom, Krofrom and Tafo to flush out illicit narcotic drug peddlers in Kumasi.

Other suspects who were arrested during the exercise are Abdul Samed, 23, Farouk Iddris, 22, Issah Mohammed, 35, Abubakar Umar, 33, and Haruna Yusif, 22.

Also in police grips are Hafius Musah, 20, Samuji Ishmaily, 24, Amina Amadu, 24, Yusif Mohammed, 30, Noble Kwarteng, 21, and Martin Ampomah, 21.

Other suspects, according to police report are Kwame Oduro, 22, and Simon Obimpeh, who is 23 years old.

During the operations, police retrieved some paper wraps of powdery substances and quantity of dried leaves all suspected to be narcotic drugs from the 17 suspects.

All the 17 suspects, the police statement seen by the DAILY GUIDE disclosed are “in police custody whiles exhibits are retained for evidential purposes”.

FROM I.F. Joe Awuah Jnr., Kumasi