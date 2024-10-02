Trigmatic Celebrates Dr. Kwame Nkrumah

Award-winning rapper Nana Yaw Oduro-Agyei, widely known in the music scene as Trigmatic, will host the third edition of his annual concert dubbed ‘Trigmatic’s Osagyefo’s Night Concert’ to celebrate the achievements of the late Dr. Kwame Nkrumah.

The event, scheduled for October 4, 2024 at Alliance Française in Accra, is expected to be graced by a number of personalities including creative industry stakeholders.

According to Trigmatic, this is the third edition of the concert which was inspired by a reflection of Dr. Kwame Nkrumah’s great efforts and achievements in the history of Ghana, especially in the areas of arts and theatre.

Trigmatic made an appearance on Joy FM’s Drive Time on Joy, and told the host, Kofi Hayford that he travelled around Africa and anytime he mentioned his country of origin, Dr. Kwame Nkrumah’s name came up strongly.

The 2024 edition of Osagyefo’s Night Concert will present story-telling performances, an art exhibition, as well as live music performances by headline artiste Trigmatic and a host of his friends from the music industry.

For the first time since its inception, the concert will specially feature theatre, a concept that connects Trigmatic’s story to Dr. Nkrumah’s story.

Trigmatic is expected to perform about 20 songs live on stage with Adwenpa Band, and disclosed that the theatre facet of the event “is a collaborative work with Abibigromma Group and Ghana Dance Ensemble”, with narration from celebrated Ghanaian poet Nana Asaase.

Visit www.trigmaticmusic.com for more details on the third edition of Osagyefo’s Night Concert by Trigmatic.