Piesie Esther Set To Thrill Fans

Piesie Esther

Celebrated gospel artiste, Piesie Esther, will host this year’s edition of her annual gospel concert dubbed, ‘Made By Grace Concert’ in Accra.

The event is scheduled to take place on November 3, 2024 at the Accra International Conference Centre (AICC).

‘Made By Grace Concert,’ which has Piesie Esther as the headline act, is a praise and worship concert organised to bring people from all walks of life and Christians from different denominations together to worship and praise God.

Piesie Esther, who is best known for her thrilling stage performances, will be treating patrons to a repertoire of some of her famous hits like ‘Way3 Me Yie’, ‘Me Nte Ase’, ‘Ziba Beko’ and a selection of some favourite gospel songs at the event.

It is expected to create an avenue for music fans to meet and interact with her and other acts billed to rock the event.

Sponsored by Flora Tissues and powered by Gospel360Africa, this year’s concert is free for all, offering a special opportunity for thousands to join in a night of powerful worship and celebration.

Gospel artistes billed to thrill fans at the event include Amy Newman, Sammy Baah, Nana Yaw Asare, Ohemaa Mercy, Ceccy Twum, Perez Musik, Millicent Yankey, Mavis Asante, Francis Amo, Magdalene Narh, and Team Eternity.

The concert, which will kick off at 5pm, promises to be fun-packed with great doses of inspiring song ministrations.

It will be one electrifying worship moment where Christians will be drawn closer to God through pure worship.

The 2024 ‘Made By Grace Concert’ is dedicated to thanking God for His endless grace and mercy.

By George Clifford Owusu