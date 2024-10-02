Artistes Urged To Leverage On Digital Platforms

Leo Skarlatos presenting the award to a representative of Medikal

The Chief Executive Officer of AT Ghana (formerly AirtelTigo), Leo Skarlatos, has urged Ghanaian artistes to leverage on digital platforms to promote their music and contents.

According to him, he is delighted to be witnessing the transformative power of digital platforms in the music industry.

“It’s inspiring to see how artistes today are using digital tools to break barriers, reach wider audiences, and create movements that resonate beyond borders. We at AT, are proud to be part of an ecosystem that fosters digital creativity and innovation,” he pointed out.

Mr. Skarlatos said this when he presented the award for ‘Digital Act of the Year’ to Medikal at this year’s 3Music Awards held at La Palm Convention Centre, Accra, this past weekend.

The 3Music Awards, known for recognising excellence and creativity in the music and entertainment industry, brought together top musicians, industry professionals, and a sea of excited fans.

The Digital Act of the Year category, a fiercely contested one, honours musicians who have leveraged digital platforms to create significant impact, showcasing exceptional innovation in their use of technology to engage with audiences globally.

The winner of this year’s Digital Act of the Year award, Medikal, was acknowledged for his outstanding contribution to the digital music space. With millions of streams, an engaging social media presence, and innovative content that captivates audiences, Medikal stood out as a pioneer in the digital age of music.

The evening was filled with memorable performances from some of Ghana’s finest musicians such as Nacee, Akwaboah, Kweku Smoke, Piesie Esther and others, as the Digital Act of the Year award marked a significant moment in celebrating the fusion of music and technology in the modern era.

As the CEO of AT, Leo Skarlatos handed the award to Medikal, the audience erupted in applause, cementing the recognition of an individual whose impact on the digital music scene will be remembered for years to come.

AT remains committed to supporting innovation in the arts industry and continues to encourage creative excellence across all sectors, particularly in the digital space.

BY Gibril Abdul Razak