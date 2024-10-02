NBA Legend Dies At 58

Dikembe Mutombo

NBA Hall of Famer, Dikembe Mutombo, has died from brain cancer at the age of 58.

The eight-time NBA All-Star, who retired in 2009, spent 18 years playing in the league for the Denver Nuggets, Atlanta Hawks, Philadelphia 76ers, New Jersey Nets, New York Knicks and Houston Rockets.

Mutombo began treatment for a brain tumour in October 2022.

“Dikembe Mutombo was simply larger than life,” said NBA commissioner Adam Silver.

“On the court he was one of the greatest shot blockers and defensive players in the history of the NBA. Off the floor, he poured his heart and soul into helping others.”

Standing 7ft 2in (2.18m) tall, DR Congo-born centre Mutombo was discovered while studying at Georgetown University and was selected by the Nuggets with the fourth overall pick in the 1991 NBA Draft.

His warm personality and trademark finger-wagging celebration made him a fan favourite.

He twice reached the NBA Finals, first for the 76ers in 2001 and then the Nets (now Brooklyn Nets) two years later.

Mutombo was a global ambassador for the NBA and carried out humanitarian work in his home country.

“He loved what the game of basketball could do to make a positive impact on communities, especially in his native Democratic Republic of the Congo and across the continent of Africa,” Silver added.

“He was always accessible at NBA events over the years – with his infectious smile, deep booming voice and signature finger wag that endeared him to basketball fans of every generation.”