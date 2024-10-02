Rev Owusu Bempah Endorses Mahama After Years of Criticism

In a shocking turn of events, Reverend Isaac Owusu Bempah, founder of Glorious Word Power Ministries International, has endorsed John Dramani Mahama’s presidential bid.

This comes after years of publicly criticizing Mahama and supporting the New Patriotic Party (NPP).

Rev. Owusu Bempah’s sudden turn has raised eyebrows, especially given his past accusations against former President John Mahama.

In 2019, he claimed John Mahama was plotting to kill him.

Now, he praises John Mahama’s leadership.

At a Clergy meeting held in Accra Tuesday, Rev Owusu Bempah expressed his support, saying, “God has spoken to me, and I must obey…Mahama will lead Ghana to prosperity.”

He emphasized that his endorsement was divinely inspired, stating, “I’m not saying this because I want something from Mahama; no, I’m saying this because God has revealed it to me.”

Rev. Owusu Bempah added “Mahama is the one God has chosen for Ghana; if you don’t vote for him, you’ll be fighting against God.”

He predicted that Mahama’s leadership would bring “prosperity and peace” to the nation.

Defying potential criticism, Rev Owusu Bempah declared, “I’m not afraid of anyone; I’m only afraid of God. That’s why I’m saying this.”

-BY Daniel Bampoe