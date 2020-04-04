40 Deaths, 1,464 Confirmed Covid-19 Cases In West Africa

West Africa has recorded a total of 40 deaths related to coronavirus.

The subregion has also recorded 1,464 confirmed cases as at April 3, 2020.

Burkina Faso tops the subregion’s disease table with 302 confirmed cases, 16 deaths and 16 recoveries.

Côte d’Ivoire places second with 218 confirmed cases, one death and 19 recoveries.

In Nigeria according to a report by ECOWAS, there are 210 confirmed cases, four deaths and 25 recoveries.

Senegal comes fourth on the table with 207 cases, one death and 25 recoveries while Ghana is fifth with 206 confirmed cases, five deaths and 31 recoveries.

Niger is sixth with 120 confirmed cases, and five deaths but no recovery.

Guinea comes after Niger with some 73 infections rate and two recoveries but no death.

Togo is next in line with 40 confirmed cases, three deaths and 17 recoveries.

In Benin, ECOWAS says there are 16 cases and two recoveries but no death while Guinea Bissau has 15 cases.

Liberia has seven cases and no deaths or recoveries.

In Cape Verde, confirmed cases are six and one death; Gambia has four cases, one death and two recoveries.

In Sierra Leone there are two confirmed cases according to ECOWAS.

By Melvin Tarlue