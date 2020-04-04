Akufo-Addo Extends Border Closure

President Nana Akufo-Addo

President Nana Akufo-Addo has extended the closure of Ghana’s borders for another two weeks.

The closure takes effect midnight on Sunday, April 5.

Information Minister, Kojo Oppong Nkrumah announces this on Saturday.

He said the decision is by a new Executive Instrument, EI 66.

Mr Akufo-Addo first ordered border closure on during his third Update to Ghanaians on March 21.

The initial closure was for two weeks and did not involve cargo but applied to land, sea an air.

The minister says this is to ensure that the risk of importation of Covid-19 remains curtailed.

By Melvin Tarlue