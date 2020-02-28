400 Communities Get Power In Eastern Region

The Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG) has extended electricity supply to 400 communities in the Eastern Region through the Self-Help Electrification Project (SHEP) and the Rural Electrification Project.

The $61,373 million project was awarded to the China International Water and Electricity Corporation by the Government of Ghana last year.

The beneficiary communities include: Asarekrom, Koteyeboah, Amafo-Krom, Oseikrom, Asuobena No.1 &2, Teimuni, dodowuraso 1&2, Abohemaa, DomebrWawaseease 1&2, Agbogo, Govinakrom, Densuano, Boase Cedi, Korkorsua, Kwao Nartey, Santramor, Nkranfo, Yaw Badu, among others

The Regional General Manager of ECG, Ing. Michael Baah, who disclosed this said the move is in line with the company’s mandate to supply reliable and safe electricity to customers and that about 26,741 meters and other materials required to bring electricity to the doorstep of consumers were provided for free under the project.

According to him, “ECG in the region hooked over 400 communities to the Grid last year and about 100 have also been connected since the beginning of this year and we are hopeful to connect more communities to the National Grid by the end of this year.”

He stated that about 45,000 customers have benefited from the projects so far and that the beneficiaries cut across the fourteen operational districts of ECG in the Region.

He explained that about 200 development projects have been earmarked this year to improve supply voltage and supply reliability.

He added that the projects are also meant to extend power supply to newly developed areas within the region and also reinforce the existing electrical network with the utmost aim to make service delivery easily accessible to customers, enhance customer satisfaction and contribute towards the growth of the social economy of targeted communities.

“The projects include the injection of 120 distribution transformers, 80 system improvement jobs, and other projects aimed at upgrading the network and improving customer satisfaction” he added.

He added that ECG’s utmost objective for the year 2020 is to reduce its Commercial losses and that the company has initiated strategies to clamp down on illegal connection.

Ing. Baah further stated that ECG will soon launch special telephone numbers for reporting of illegal connection.

“The special numbers will allow customers to willingly inform ECG of any suspected illegal connection activities in their communities and that any customer that informs ECG of illegal connection will be given per content of the amount generated if the illegality is confirmed” he added.

He, therefore, encouraged the customers and the general public to assist ECG in the fight against illegal connection and also pay their bills.

FROM Daniel Bampoe, Koforidua