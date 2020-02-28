Tempane: Widow Of Late Parliamentary Candidate To Lead NDC In 2020

The National Democratic Congress (NDC) delegates in the Tempane Constituency of the Upper East Region have elected Lydia Akanvariba Adakudugu to replace the party’s Parliamentary Candidate, David Adakudugu who died after he was elected the Parliamentary Candidate in 2019.

The delegates saw the widow of the late David Adakudugu as the most suitable to “fight” the New Patriotic Party’s (NPP) Parliamentary Candidate, Joseph Dindiok Kpemka for the seat.

The by-election held on Thursday February 27, was keenly contested by three persons and after the delegates had cast their votes, Lydia Akanvariba Adakudugu polled 402 votes.

Cletus Azaabi polled 189 votes, while Dr. Samuel George Anarwat polled 39 votes. Two votes were rejected.

The late David Adakudugu a.k.a Achisco was a District Chief Executive for the then Garu-Tempane District and became the first Member of Parliament for Tempane on the ticket of the National Democratic Congress in 2012 after it was carved out of the then Garu-Tempane Constituency.

In 2016 Achisco lost to Kpemka.

Lydia Adakudugu has promised to continue with the good works of the late husband, adding that she was aware of the challenges ahead, but was ready for the task and called on members and functionaries of the NDC to join hands with her to hit the ground running.

Per the short constituency history, the NDC has won the seat once, which the NPP has also won once. This year both the NDC and NPP will have the opportunity to record a second win and represent the constituency in Parliament.

The NDC enjoys a significant level of support from this constituency and the new Parliamentary Candidate will to a large extend rely on the party’s popularity. On the other hand the NPP’s candidate Joseph Kpemka who is the incumbent MP, will rely on his works, relationship with constituents due to his position and will also benefit from the NPP increasing popularity and the works of government.

The Tempane constituency will be an area where the parliamentary election will be keenly contested but is expected to be peaceful, with very little incidents.

FROM: Ebo Bruce-Quansah, Tempane