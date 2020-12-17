424 New Lawyers Called to The Bar

Some 424 new lawyers have been called to the Bar after successfully completing the various courses of study at the Ghana School of Law.

The new lawyers made up of 242 males and 182 females were called to the Bar after they gave an undertaking to abide by the precepts enjoined in the practice of the profession so long as they remain legal practitioners in Ghana which was administered by the Chief Justice, Justice Anin Yeboah who is also the Chairman of the General Legal Council (GLC).

The CJ in an addressed urged the new lawyers to fiercely desist from the use of intemperate and offensive language in professional dealings no matter the temptation.

Justice Anin Yeboah reminded the new lawyers about the tasks ahead of them in the coming years as they will be confronted with various kinds of cases and the kind of lawyers they turn out to be rests in their hands.

“In the coming months and years, you are going to learn about the law practice from real-life clients in different cases and transactions. You have a choice to be either busy or to lazy around. Both have consequences. Hardwork will reap you bountiful harvest but indolence will render you an impoverished lawyer,” the CJ admonished.

He also advised the lawyers to strive to advocate their clients’ position but still treat themselves, their colleagues and the courts with great respect.

“It is important to always maintain a pleasant and professional attitude even when you are frustrated by the actions of your opponents”.

Justice Anin Yeboah also urged the lawyers to take the ethics of the profession very seriously as the disciplinary committee of the GLC will “continue to ensure the proper conduct of all lawyers whiles ensuring that the clients of lawyers receive the required standard work.

The CJ also hinted that the GLC has taken steps to publish for the first time, the outcome of the joint monitoring exercise of the various law faculties feeding students into the Ghana School of Law to enable all interested individuals and stakeholders to observe the broader issues confronting legal education in Ghana.

The lawyers who excelled in various courses were recognised.

