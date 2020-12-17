Use of Armed Personnel To Kill, Maim Innocent Citizens Unacceptable – Mahama

Former President John Mahama has condemned the alleged use of armed personnel to maim or kill innocent Ghanaians during elections.

He made the remarks after paying a courtesy call on families of some Ghanaians allegedly killed during the “sporadic shooting” incident at the Techiman South Collation Centre for the December 7, 2020 presidential and parliamentary elections.

According to him, “The use of armed personnel by government to terrorise and in the process kill and maim innocent voters and security personnel is unacceptable and must be condemned by all Ghanaians.”

“We cannot allow such barbarism to be perpetuated by government on innocent and unarmed citizens,” he stressed.

As part of a one-day working visit to Techiman on Wednesday, December 16, 2020, Mr Mahama led a delegation of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) to pay a courtesy call on the Paramount Chief of Techiman and his elders.

They also visited a number of injured persons “and the families of our comrades who were killed as a result of sporadic shooting during the collation of presidential and parliamentary election results in the Techiman South Constituency.”

By Melvin Tarlue