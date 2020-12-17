UE NPP Probes Poor Electoral Performance

Anthony Namoo

The Upper East Regional office of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) has commissioned a committee to investigate the cause of the party’s inability to retain the three parliamentary seats it was occupying prior to the just-ended parliamentary elections.

The party had three parliamentary seats in the Upper East Region and projected to win four more in the 2020 election in a region that the National Democratic Congress (NDC) refers to its strong hold.

After this year’s elections, the NPP lost the Navrongo Central, Tempane and Zebilla seats and rather won the Binduri seat, which is the only seat the NPP has in the Upper East Region.

Even before the committee comes out with its findings, the Upper East Regional Chairman of the New Patriotic Party, Anthony Namoo has told the DGN Online that the NDC embarked on a last-minute tribal campaign as they brought up their all-time false propaganda that the NPP was an Akan party and did not like Northern.

“The NDC is fond of doing this, we have always said the NPP is a national party with representations from all regions and tribes. It is not affiliated to any one tribe or region and yet the NDC will always bring up this false propaganda and incite the people of the region against Ashantis.”

“They brought some people back home from Kumasi to come and lie to support the NDC agenda. These same people they use to peddle lies against people from Kumasi are always in a hurry to travel Kumasi to grab job opportunities. This is not right and the NDC must stop this.”

According to him, the votes in Tempane Constituency for example were cast largely on sentimental basis and not on performance, adding, “… our opponents exploited people’s sentiment; the voting did not go according to the usual trend where people considered the development a government or an MP has attracted to the area. NDC is not doing the region well at all.”

Mr. Namoo said the Regional Executives did what is expected of them and but for the last-minute tribal politics by the NDC, the NPP would have achieved its target for the region.

“Under our tenure, all structures of the party are functioning and worked hard during the campaign. We have a functioning regional office with state-of-the-art equipment for proper administrative work, record keeping and analysis. I don’t think we have failed, other unusual things worked against the party.”

FROM: Ebo Bruce-Quansah, Bolgatanga