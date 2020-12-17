Rawlings Funeral Postponed Over Family Fight

The late Former President Jerry John Rawlings

The funeral of late former President Jerry John Rawlings has been postponed due to family feud.

An aide to the late President, Kwabena Andoh, announced the postponement of the funeral in a statement.

Initially, the Rawlings’ family had scheduled the funeral for December 23, 2020.

But a disagreement between the Agbotui and Awadada families over the date has forced the funeral to be postponed.

“It’s been postponed to January. A new date will be announced soon,” Andoh announces.

One faction of Rawlings families is reported to have said the timing of the funeral is not in line with Anloga tradition and customs.

By Melvin Tarlue