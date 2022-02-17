4MPs Want Parliament To Probe Mills Death

Some four Members of Parliament (MPs) have filed a motion requesting Parliament to constitute a bi-partisan Committtee to unravel the circumstances under which former President of Ghana, Prof. Evans Atta Mills died.

The motion is being sponsored in Parliament through the Private Members’Bill.

The lawmakers are Frank Annoh Dompreh, Majority Chief Whip and MP for Nsswam Adoagyiri, Habib Iddrisu, Second Deputy Majority Whip and rep of Tolon constituents in parliament, Davis Ansah Poku, Mpraeso MP and Hanson Yves Nii Noi Nortey, MP for Tema Central.

They want the House to constitute a bi-partisan committee “To unravel the unending mystery surrounding the death of late President Mills which sad event occurred on 24th July, 2012”.

Several Ghanaians are said to want a full public investigation into Mills’ death for the truth to come out so a closure will be put to the case.

The presidency has reportedly received several petitions requesting the Akufo-Addo government to institute an inquest into Mills’ death as are there numerous of claims as to the cause of death, and the conditions of systemic medical negligence, upper-level complicity and solitary confinement that President Mills was subjected to.

Some have even accused top perosnailities within the late President’s government directly of having a hand in President Mills’ death.

This has left many unanswered questions lingering on the minds of many people thereby making it a national security matter.

Some section of Ghanaians also believes Mills’s family may not be enthused about the probative issues which will be raised but others are also of view that further investigative, scrutiny and determination will ensure that the country become aware of the outcome of the Coroner’s Inquest, and the circumstances surrounding the death hence the request for intervention to ensure a bipartisan inquisitorial process is activated in a prompt and impartial manner just so we can all allow the soul of President Mills to rest peacefully.

By Vincent Kubi