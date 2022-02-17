Shatta Wale Caught Kissing A Man

Dancehall act, Shatta Wale has been trending since early Thursday after a controversial video showed him allegedly kissing one, Shatta Kumoji, a member of his Shatta Movement family.

The video popped up on social media a day after another video of him kissing his new girlfriend Elfreda went viral on her birthday.

The latest video has also come up the same day Ghana’s Constitutional, Legal and Parliamentary Affairs Committee resumed a public hearing concerning the LGBTQI+ bill.

The Bill prescribes that people of the same sex who engage in sexual activity could spend up to 10 years in jail.

Varying forms of support for the LGBTQ+ community will also be criminalized if the Bill, known as the Promotion of Proper Human Sexual Rights and Ghanaian Family Values Bill 2021, is passed into law.

Several human rights advocacy groups have opposed the Bill, insisting that it will discriminate against persons with rights provided for in a constitutional democracy.

Shatta’s kissing video has since received a lot of mixed reactions from Ghanaians with the majority trolling him.

On Thursday afternoon he reacted to the viral video via a Facebook post.

He confirmed the guy in the video with him is Shatta Kumoji.

According to him, the kiss was a gesture in their Shatta Movement family and went on to mock those who are criticising him.

He also named several other people he shared such kisses with.

He wrote, “Our bloodline kiss in Shatta movement is trending Shatta Kumoji welcome back home in peace and not in pieces like they wanted I kiss guy man, I kiss Latif, I kiss large, I kiss 7 million, I kiss Ampalalu, I kiss Captain, In fact, that’s why we are stronger in spirit than your entire generation ..”.

By Francis Addo