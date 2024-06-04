4th Ghana Tourism Expo Set For September

Akwasi Agyeman, GTA Boss

The fourth edition of the Ghana Tourism Expo, the largest and most anticipated tourism event in Ghana, is set for September 11 to 13, 2024, at the Akwaaba Village in Accra.

This year’s expo promises to be bigger and better, with over 200 exhibitors from Ghana and beyond showcasing the best of African tourism.

Mr. Emmanuel Treku, Chief Executive Officer and Convener, Inter Tourism Expo Accra, said the event would feature a range of activities, including cultural performances, cooking demonstrations, and travel trade shows.

“There would also be a food bazaar, networking opportunities, leisure eco-tourism tours, exclusive discounts and promotions for attendees, panel discussions on industry trends and insights, among others,” he added.

“Thought leaders in the likes of The King of Accra, King Tackie Teiko Tsuru II, Alain St. Ange, former Tourism Minister of Seychelles and Professor Ezra Aharone, Director, Centre for Global Africa, USA will be speaking,” he stated.

Mr Treku said, “Registration is now open for exhibitors, attendees, and media representatives. Tickets can be purchased online.”

This year’s expo would be held under the auspices of the Ministry of Tourism, Arts and Culture and in partnership with the Economic Trade and Investment Bureau of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Regional Integration, Ministry of Trade and Industry, the High Commission of India in Ghana and the School of Creative Arts, University of Education, Winneba.

