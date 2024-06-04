Incredible Zigi Pushes For Dancers Recognition At TGMA

Incredible Zigi

The 25th edition of the Telecel Ghana Music Awards (TGMA) saw a powerful call for greater recognition of dancers from Ghana’s most influential dance artist, Incredible Zigi.

While presenting the Best Reggae/Dancehall Artiste award alongside dancer Dancegod Lloyd, multiple award-winning dancer & choreographer Incredible Zigi voiced his desire for a dedicated dance category at the TGMAs.

“We’re so thankful for the industry for holding us. Tonight is not only for artistes but for dancers also. Because music and dance go hand in hand,” Zigi stated.

He then proposed the idea of a dedicated category for dancers at future TGMA ceremonies, saying, “Maybe one day we’ll get a category for dancers.”

Fellow dancer Dancegod Lloyd, who joined Zigi on stage, reiterated his sentiments, highlighting the integral role dancers play in the music industry.

Incredible Zigi has had an impressive career in a field where it’s highly less appreciated. He is widely hailed as a generational changemaker inspiring Ghanaian youth through his dance prowess.

He is among the pioneering dance artists credited with elevating Ghanaian dance talent to international recognition.

Additionally, Zigi serves as the official choreographer for Ghanaian musical giant Stonebwoy, who had a phenomenal night at the 2024 TGMA, winning awards like Album of the Year, Songwriter of the Year, and the ultimate Artiste of the Year.

In 2024 alone, Zigi’s choreography has been featured in several high-profile music videos, including the hit ‘Apotheke’ by Stonebwoy featuring DJ Maphorisa and Mr. Drew’s hit single ‘Sneaky’.

Zigi’s impact extends beyond choreography, as he is the founder and creator of the annual Dance Fiesta, an event that celebrates dancers and provides a platform to showcase their craft, with a focus on unearthing female dance talents with its maiden edition in 2022.

His influential status saw him named among the 50 Most Influential Young Ghanaians by Avance Media in 2021. Zigi’s exceptional craft has also attracted partnerships with major multinational brands, including serving as the Ghanaian face of Guinness’ “Black Shines Brightest” pan-African campaign in 2021. He has also collaborated with global giants like Spotify, Infinix, Vitamilk, Woodin, and Coca-Cola Nigeria.