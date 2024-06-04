Efya’s Iconic Performance Wins Hearts

Efya

Appealing with her historic performance that evening, female Ghanaian Afrobeat artiste, Jane Awindor, popularly known as Efya, gave viewers of the 25th annual Telecel Ghana Music Awards (TGMA) a run for their money.

One of the night’s highlights was when Efya performed while hanging from a swing and wearing an all-white, sparkling attire.

Efya, a five-time Female Vocalist of the Year at the Ghana Music Awards, enchanted music lovers with her soothing voice, starting with the song ‘My Helper (Oluwa)’ off her ‘No More Tears’ EP, leaving admirers clamouring for more.

With stage dancers and a backup vocalist, Efya sang her hit song ‘Supa Supa’ to round off her show.

Efya stole the hearts of many people seated in the auditorium and left them begging for more, despite not winning the Best Afrobeats/Afropop Artiste or Best Afropop song categories for which she was nominated.

Along with Stonebwoy, there were many other amazing performances throughout the evening, including those by King Promise, King Paluta, Mr. Drew, and others.

Credited with a number of danceable hit songs and awards, Efya has performed at a number of events which include Ghana Music Awards, Radio and Television Personality Awards, Hope City Launch Celebration Concert, Girl Talk concert among others.

She has performed with local and international act such as Chris Brown, D3, P-Square, MI, Wande Coal, Burna Boy, Stonebwoy, Samini, Kojo Antwi, Kwabena Kwabena, Samini, D-Black and R2Bees.

Efya is the daughter of Nana Adwoa Awindor, a filmmaker and celebrity host of the late television show, ‘Greetings from Abroad’.

BY Prince Fiifi Yorke