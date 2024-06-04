Shisha, Tobacco Threaten Public Health – FDA

Dignitaries observing the world Tobacco Day

The Food and Drug Board Authority (FDA) has indicated that the increasing use of tobacco and shisha by the youth is threatening the country’s public health.

In Ghana, tobacco use remains a pressing concern, with a 2017 Global Youth Tobacco Survey (GYTS) revealing that 8.8% of students who participated in the survey aged 13 to 15 years use tobacco products (including shisha) while 4.9% use Electronic Nicotine Delivery Systems (including E-cigs, vapes).

Notably, boys and girls reported similar rates of tobacco use at 8.9% and 8.2% while electronic cigarette use was 4.9% and 5.0% respectively.

Deputy Cooperate Executive Officer, FDA, Yvonne Nkrumah, said this is a result of the tobacco industry’s insidious marketing strategy targeting the youth.

“For decades, the tobacco industry has welded its influence with calculated precision, employing aggressive tactics to attract youth through marketing and advertising campaigns. From clever product designs to pervasive marketing endeavours, they have set their sights on the new generation of tobacco users, our youth,” she said.

Ms. Nkrumah added that these tobacco dealers infiltrate schools, communities, and social media platforms to cultivate a new generation of smokers, thereby calling for joint stakeholder action to end this canker.

She made this statement at the annual World No Tobacco Day themed, “Protecting Children From Tobacco Industry Interference.”

In a speech read on his behalf, Minister of Health, Dr. Bernard Okoe Boye, indicated that tobacco use remains a leading cause of preventable death and disease globally claiming countless lives each year, robbing families of loved ones.

He stated that the most concerning aspect is the targeting of children by the tobacco industry.

“The industry preys on their curiosity and attachment to social media platforms, attempting to create a new generation of addicted customers,” he added.

Dr. Okoe Boye indicated that his ministry and stakeholders remain committed to protecting children from the tobacco industry interference through strengthening enforcement of existing tobacco control laws which ensures strict enforcement of bans on tobacco advertising, promotion, and sponsorship.

“In collaboration with key stakeholders, Ghana will continue its comprehensive public education campaign utilizing innovative communication channels,” he said.

BY Prince Fiifi Yorke