‘I Will Make Turkish Football More Attractive’

José Mourinho

José Mourinho said at his first Fenerbahce news conference that his signing and reputation would bring more attention to the Turkish league, adding that his aim was to win the Super Lig and make it to the Champions League group stage next season.

“One of the things is, I bring attention in with me. More people in Europe will follow the Turkish league,” Mourinho said on Monday. “I’m coming to work for Turkish football, for Turkish Super Lig. But fundamentally I come for Fenerbahce.

“My wish is that Turkish football improves at every level. But if I have to raise my voice to defend Fenerbahce I will not think twice,” he added, in an apparent reference to the club’s complaints over what it calls unfairness.

The Super Lig was marred by controversies last season, with a spate of violence and disputes overshadowing the narrow title fight between Fenerbahce and bitter rivals Galatasaray.

Mourinho, who has signed a two-year contract with Fenerbahce six months after being dismissed by Roma, made no promises to Fenerbahce fans regarding titles but has pledged to wear the shirt as though it is “my skin.”

Fenerbahce haven’t won the title since the 2013-14 campaign, and their last trophy was the Turkish Super Cup in 2014.

“I make zero promises [to the Fenerbahce fans] but [promise] a huge commitment, passion, work, empathy in relation to them,” Mourinho said. “The way to express that is the way we are going to work. This shirt is going to be my skin, it’s an expression that defines my mentality and that I want everyone at the club to have. The main dream is to win the Turkish Super Lig.”

Fenerbahce finished second to Galatasaray in the league this year despite only losing one game, meaning the Istanbul club will need to go through qualifying to book a spot in the Champions League’s newly revamped league phase.