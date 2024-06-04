Enzo Is New Chelsea Boss

Enzo Maresca

Chelsea have confirmed the appointment of Enzo Maresca as their new head coach on a five-year contract.

Maresca, 44, will start work on July 1. His deal ties him to Stamford Bridge until 2029, with the club holding an option to extend by a further year.

Maresca leaves Leicester City after just one season in charge, during which he guided the Midlands club to the Championship title with 97 points.

The Italian was previously part of Pep Guardiola’s backroom staff as Manchester City won a treble in the 2022-23 campaign.

Sources have told ESPN that Maresca has been on holiday in Marbella, Spain, where a Chelsea delegation flew out to conduct negotiations.

“To join Chelsea, one of the biggest clubs in the world, is a dream for any coach,” Maresca said. “It is why I am so excited by this opportunity.

“I look forward to working with a very talented group of players and staff to develop a team that continues the club’s tradition of success and makes our fans proud.”

Sources have told ESPN that Leicester will receive around £10 million ($12.8m) in compensation as a result of Maresca’s departure.

He will be joined by a six-man coaching team comprising former Chelsea goalkeeper Willy Caballero, Danny Walker, Michele De Bernardin, Marcos Alvarez, Javi Molina and Roberto Vitiello.

Chelsea confirmed that Ben Roberts will also join Maresca’s staff as head of global goalkeeping.

The club’s co-sporting directors, Laurence Stewart and Paul Winstanley, said: “We are delighted to welcome Enzo to Chelsea. He has proven himself to be an excellent coach capable of delivering impressive results with an exciting and identifiable style.

“Enzo has deeply impressed us in our discussions leading up to his appointment. His ambitions and work ethic align with those of the club. We thoroughly look forward to working with him.”