We Didn’t Have Title In Mind

FC Samartex

Samartex coach Nurudeen Amadu has described the club’s Ghana Premier League title victory as a ‘monumental achievement.’

The team secured the title after posting a 1-0 win over Bibiani Gold Stars over the weekend.

Indeed, the victory generated intense celebration in Samreboi, sending fans into frenzy deep into the night.

The coach stated that the initial aim for the season was to improve on their debut campaign last season.

Samartex, however, exceeded all expectations, challenging for the title and ultimately winning it with two games to spare.

The coach said after the game, “Not many at Samartex, including the fans, knew who I was,” he told Kumasi-based Akoma FM.

He added, “The aim was to finish higher than last season, not to win the league. So, winning is a monumental achievement. It’s a dream come true for me.”

He praised the Ghana FA technical director, Prof. Joseph Mintah, who recommended him to Samartex profusely, and to the club’s General Manager Edmund Ackah for having immense faith in him.

Samartex are expected be crowned champions in their final home game against Accra Lions.