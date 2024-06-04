Japan, Ghana Cement Ties With More Scholarships

Kwaku Ampratwum-Sarpong

In a bid to enhance bilateral cooperation and foster mutual growth through educational partnerships, the Government of Japan and the Republic of Ghana recently solidified their commitment with the signing of an Exchange of Notes on Japanese Grant Assistance.

The substantial grant amounting to three hundred and twenty-three million Japanese Yen will fuel the Project for Human Resource Development Scholarship, inaugurating a new chapter in collaborative initiatives between the two nations.

The Exchange of Notes ceremony poignantly brought together H.E MOCHIZUKI Hisanobu, the esteemed Ambassador of Japan in Ghana, and Kwaku Ampratwum-Sarpong, the Deputy Minister for Foreign Affairs and Regional Integration of the Republic of Ghana. Against the backdrop of shared aspirations for socio-economic advancement and human capital development, the partnership signifies a pivotal milestone in advancing the capabilities and capacities of Ghana’s future leaders.

At the core of this invigorated partnership is the prestigious Project for Human Resource Development Scholarship (JDS), designed to empower young officials of the Government of Ghana in pursuing advanced studies at reputable Japanese universities. With a curriculum encompassing twelve two-year Master’s courses and a Ph.D. course, the scholarship aims to equip Ghanaian scholars with the requisite expertise and acumen to steer the nation towards holistic growth and prosperity.

Notable institutions such as Kobe University, Ritsumeikan University, Nagasaki University, International Christian University, and International University of Japan have been earmarked as academic bastions where the scholarship beneficiaries will immerse themselves in rigorous academic pursuits and cross-cultural learning experiences.

Japan’s unwavering commitment to fostering human capital development in Ghana is evidenced by the successive scholarship opportunities extended through the JDS program since its inception in 2012.

A testament to this enduring collaboration is the program’s evolution in 2020, marked by the expansion of Master’s course scholarships from 10 to 12, accompanied by the addition of a coveted Ph.D. course scholarship.

Over the years, approximately 117 promising Ghanaian officials have had the privilege of embarking on transformative educational journeys in Japan, channeling their acquired knowledge and insights towards propelling Ghana’s progressive agenda and fortifying strategic collaborations between the two nations.

As the dawn of a new era beckons with boundless opportunities for learning, growth, and engagement, the enduring partnership between Japan and Ghana stands as a beacon of hope and empowerment, reflecting a shared commitment to nurturing human resources that will drive sustainable development and usher in a brighter future for generations to come.

By Vincent Kubi