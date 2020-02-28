5-Day Capacity Building Workshop Ends

The National Theatre has held a five-day workshop for actors and playwrights to upgrade their skill to enable them meet the challenges ahead.

The workshop which was held under the auspices of the Ministry of Tourism, Arts and Culture and supported by the Government of Ghana and the World Bank brought together scriptwriters and playwrights, actors, directors, and art educators.

The core activity was centered on a theatrical reading of the latest work in progress by Professor Femi Osofisan, titled “Not All Canoes Sail Back Home.”

A statement issued by Mrs. Amy Appiah Frimpong the Executive Director of the National Theatre said the goal was to build the capacity of the artists to assist improve their skills and deepen their understanding of the African and African American works of art.

The intensive educational programme, the first of its kind in Ghana, provided the opportunity for playwrights to “understand and appreciate the process of telling our stories,” it added.

The workshop was made possible through the combined efforts of the National Theatre and the Camargo Foundation.

By George Clifford Owusu