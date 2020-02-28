Joy Prime holds Race4Heart Health Walk Tomorrow

KMJ

Entertainment channel, Joy Prime, will host the third edition of its Race4Heart Health Walk and Screening this Saturday.

The initiative forms part of activities by the entertainment channel to educate Ghanaians on keeping a healthy heart as well as celebrate the month of love.

This year’s Race4Heart Health Walk begins from the Ayi Mensah Police Station and ends at Peduase Lodge near Aburi.

Race4Heart is a Joy Prime initiative to create awareness on heart-related diseases and “raise a healthy nation through exercising and participation in healthy living,” it said.