5,000 Pupils Displaced Over Gbiniyiri Conflict

The Savannah Regional Director of Education, Mr. Bright A. Lawoe, has disclosed that about 44 schools have been shut down due to the ongoing Gbiniyiri conflict.

“Out of 150 schools, 44 have been closed as a result of the conflict, affecting about five of our circuits,” he stated.

According to him, 13 teachers have since vacated their post for fear of their lives.

“Thirteen of our staff members cannot work and have gone into hiding because of this unfortunate situation. We have advised the teachers to stay away until we receive assurances from the Security Council that it is safe to return,” Mr. Lawoe pointed out.

He disclosed that about 5,000 pupils have since been displaced in the Gbiniyiri conflict.

“On our records we have over 5,000 pupils who have left their communities,” he stressed.

The Savannah Regional Director of Education, indicated that the United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF) has provided tents and learning materials to help establish temporary classrooms for the displaced students.

“In collaboration with UNICEF, we have received support to provide tents and learning materials to create temporary classrooms at the Sawla camp, allowing the pupils to access education,” he disclosed.

He expressed worry about the impact of the conflict on teaching and learning, and called for a lasting solution.

“Whatever we do, we have already been affected, and our performance is not good,” he added.

The Gbiniyiri conflict in the Savannah Region occurred over a parcel of land between two factions, and has resulted in the deaths of about 31 persons, 48,000 displaced, with several others sustaining gunshot wounds and burning of houses and other properties during the clash.

The Minister for the Interior, Muntaka Mohammed-Mubarak, has revealed that about 13,253 Ghanaians are currently seeking refuge in neighbouring Côte d’Ivoire over the ongoing conflict.

“The exact number communicated to us by the Ivorian government is 13,253 displaced Ghanaians,” he stated.

The Sustainable Development Goal 4, calls for ensuring inclusive and equitable quality education and promotion of lifelong learning opportunities for all.

FROM Eric Kombat