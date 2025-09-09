McIlroy Seals Dramatic Play-Off Victory To Win Irish Open

Rory Mcilroy

RORY MCILROY produced a stunning finish to capture the Irish Open title in dramatic fashion at the K Club, claiming his first victory since completing the career Grand Slam at the Masters in April.

The world number two held off Sweden’s Joakim Lagergren in a tense play-off, triumphing on the third extra hole after Lagergren found the water.

The victory marks McIlroy’s second Irish Open crown, coming nine years after his first, and his fourth win of 2025.

The Northern Irishman forced extra holes with a sensational 25-foot eagle putt on the 72nd hole, sparking ecstatic celebrations from the home crowd in County Kildare.

Both players birdied the first two play-off holes before McIlroy sealed the win, adding to his victories at the Players Championship and the Masters earlier this year.

“I thought it was going to be a nice homecoming, obviously coming home with a green jacket and all that, but this has been absolutely incredible,” McIlroy told Sky Sports. “This has exceeded all of my expectations. I’m just so, so happy I could play the way I did this week for all of them and get the win.”

The triumph also offered redemption for McIlroy, who narrowly missed out on a play-off at last year’s Irish Open at Royal County Down after failing to sink an eagle putt on the 18th. This time, he delivered under pressure.

Trailing overnight leader Adrien Saddier by four shots, McIlroy’s challenge looked shaky after a bogey at the opening hole. But he roared back with birdies at the second, fifth, ninth and 13th.

While he missed a chance at the par-five 16th, he rose to the occasion on the last to force a play-off.

In a tightly contested final round, McIlroy was part of a five-way battle for the lead that included Saddier, Lagergren, Angel Hidalgo, and Spain’s Rafael Cabrera-Bello, who thrilled fans with a hole-in-one on the third.

Saddier’s challenge faded with a closing 74, while Lagergren surged with three birdies and a spectacular eagle on the 16th to set the clubhouse target.

McIlroy’s dramatic eagle at the 18th matched Lagergren’s six-under 66 and set up the play-off, where his composure ultimately secured victory and further cemented his status as Europe’s talisman ahead of the upcoming Ryder Cup.