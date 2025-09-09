Wa Power SC Appoint David Nyaaba As Head Coach

David Nyaaba

WA POWER Sporting Club have confirmed the appointment of David Nyaaba as their new head coach ahead of the 2025/26 Division One League season, marking a major step in their pursuit of Ghana Premier League football.

Nyaaba, who guided Techiman Eleven Wonders back to the top flight last season, comes with a reputation for tactical discipline and consistency.

His exploits with Wonders attracted strong interest from several Division One sides after he parted ways with the club, but Wa Power ultimately secured his signature.

The club’s management believes Nyaaba’s arrival signals a new chapter in their quest to restore Premier League football to the Upper West Region, which has lacked a top-flight team since Wa All Stars was sold over six years ago.

Alongside Nyaaba’s appointment, Wa Power recently named Stephen Puro as their new Chief Executive Officer, a move the club hopes will strengthen its technical and administrative direction.

Wa Power are entering their third season in the Division One League, having finished fourth and fifth in their previous campaigns.

Preparations for the upcoming season began last month in Wa, with the squad set to continue pre-season in Techiman this week, where they will play a series of friendly matches to sharpen their form.

The club opens its league campaign at home against Yapei FC, and expectations are high for Nyaaba to make an immediate impact.

With promotion as the ultimate target, his task is clear: to transform Wa Power into genuine title contenders and bring Premier League football back to a region eager for top-tier representation.

BY Wletsu Ransford