GFA Conducts Final Scouting In Accra For Southern Sector Elite Academy

A moment during the scouting exercise

THE GHANA Football Association (GFA) has carried out a scouting exercise in the Greater Accra Region as part of its ongoing efforts to identify and select players for the Elite Academy programme.

The exercise, held at the Bosta Prison Park, marked the first player screening for the Southern Sector Elite Academy, which covers the Greater Accra, Volta and Eastern Regions. The initiative targeted young, talented footballers from Greater Accra, offering them the opportunity to showcase their skills in front of national-level scouts and coaches.

Supervising the session was a technical team led by FIFA Talent Coach Stuart McClaren, alongside Elite Academy Manager and National Teams Department official Joseph Tetteh Zutah and National U-15 Coach and Scout Manager Fataw Salifu.

This exercise forms part of the Football Association’s broader strategy to finalize selections for the Southern Sector Elite Academy. It also serves a dual purpose, identifying new exceptional talents while replacing players who will be advancing to Senior High School (SHS) 2 this year, ensuring a continuous and sustainable talent pipeline.

The Elite Academy project is a cornerstone of the GFA’s grassroots development agenda, designed to provide promising youngsters with structured training, mentorship, and a clear pathway to progression within Ghana’s national football structure.