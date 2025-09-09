GMB25: Adjorkor, Afedziwaa Saved, Two Evicted

TWO OF the top performers at this year’s Ghana’s Most Beautiful (GMB), Greater Accra’s representative Adjorkor and Central Region’s representative Afedziwaa, were among the four up for eviction last Sunday.

The auditorium was dead silent as these two beautiful ladies were seen as the bottom candidates last night. Due to the generosity of the judges, they were saved, leaving Owubah from the Western Region and Naawere from the Upper West Region to be evicted.

This week’s task, themed “Traditional Wear”, witnessed Afedziwaa taking the audience through the sacred life stages from pure white ntoma at birth to the red Braka rite, marking each cultural transition. She was once again saved due to her jaw-dropping performance on the night.

The Resident Judge, Janet Sunkwa-Mills, on her part, said Afedziwaa is a great performer, saying, “I loved the dancing at the end, and the lady who joined you on stage with the wig was amazing. I loved your performance.”

Prominent Ghanaian historian and lawyer, Yaw Frimpong Anokye, who was the guest judge on the night, congratulated Afedziwaa for her performance, saying, “This is a nice performance, especially mixing the Fante and English language in your presentation. That is the Euro-African tradition of the Fante people, because they were the first to welcome Europeans to their shores. I think you have done wonderfully today. Well done.”

Also, Adjorkor celebrated the Ga Queen Mother’s regalia, with each piece marking her rebirth as a servant carrying her people’s destiny.

Judge Janet Sunkwa-Mills urged Adjorkor to be consistent with her performance, saying: “Be consistent with your performance. These days, you seem to be focusing on narration rather than owning and not telling the story, so going forward, Adjorkor, if you stay, I want you to go back and watch your first performance and see who you played with movement and gestures, and that will connect you back.”

Asakia won Star Performer with her stunning Buluk War regalia performance, a spiritually fortified armour that symbolises strength and resilience, showcased at the Feok Festival.

Tasalla and Nana won Most Eloquent and Best Dress, respectively.

BY Prince Fiifi Yorke