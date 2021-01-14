51 JHS Students Impregnated – GNAT Reveals

The General Secretary for the Ghana National Association of Teachers (GNAT), Thomas Musah, has revealed that about 51 Junior High School (JHS) students have been impregnated as a result of the closure of schools following the outbreak of Covid-19.

Mr. Musah made this known in an interview with Accra-based radio station Onua FM, monitored by dailyguideonline.

He said the situation could have been worsened if the government had failed to reopen the schools at the early stage.

Mr Musah applauded the directives by the government to get students back to school, saying, “we are happy as an association that the government has considered reopening the schools to prevent the fast-rising cases of teenage pregnancy.”

He also appreciated government’s efforts in fumigating both public and privates schools before the reopening date, adding, the government should endeavor to distribute all the required Personal Protection Equipment (PPE’s) to help safeguard the school children.

Meanwhile, Mr. Musah urged parents and guardians to support their children with PPE’s to help augment the government’s efforts in ensuring that students are protected when schools are reopened.

BY Prince Fiifi Yorke