540 Garment, Textile Companies Receive YEA Funds

Kofi Baah Agyapong presenting a cheque to Jane Damaris Agyarko

Management of the Youth Employment Agency (YEA) have kick-started the disbursement of funds to some 500 small-scale dressmaking companies and 40 industrial garment and textile companies shortlisted to train 2,000 trainees in dressmaking.

The fund disbursement, distributed under the Youth in Garment and Textile Module, was designed to bridge the skill gaps as well as create sustainable employment opportunities for young people interested in tailoring or dressmaking and ultimately contribute towards growth and development.

Each of the 500 small-scale dressmaking and the 40 industrial garment and textile companies received more than GH¢18,000 and GH¢92,000 respectively as funding support to begin the training.

According to the YEA, the disbursements will continue till the middle of September 2023, as the placement of trainees will also be within the same period.

Speaking at the MoU signing in Accra, Chief Executive Officer of the Youth Employment Agency (YEA), Kofi Baah Agyapong, entreated beneficiaries of the first phase of the Youth in Garment and Textile Module to utilise disbursed funds for the intended purposes.

He said government support for YEA’s Youth in Garment and Textile projects is a result of the significant role the garment industry plays in the country’s economy, contributing to export revenue, employment generation and culture preservation.

Additionally, Mr. Baah Agyapong indicated that the project is in line with the President’s vision of sustainable job creation for the youth, by ensuring that the majority of the youth benefit from various programmes rolled out by the YEA, which includes Youth in Garment and Textile Module, hence the need for beneficiaries to utilise the opportunity created by the government.

“For this reason, the government is supporting the garment and textile industry to train the many beneficiaries who applied for the programme to sharpen their skills to reduce unemployment and also contribute to the economic growth of the country,” he said.

The MoU signed between YEA and managers of the companies will afford the opportunity for beneficiaries to acquire in-depth knowledge and hands-on training in various aspects of tailoring and dressmaking, including fabric selection, cutting techniques, sewing, garment construction, pattern making and alterations for a span of two years.

For accountability and verification purposes, Baah Agyapong stated that beneficiary companies were required to have active bank accounts as a condition for the disbursement of the funds, as monies will not be paid in cash or through mobile money.

“Beneficiaries are also not required to pay any money or commission of any form to anyone or staff of YEA,” he cautioned.

Managing Director of Damaris and Garment, Jane Damaris Agyarko, who expressed gratitude to the agency, said: “The money l have received will help me expand my company to accommodate a lot of the trainees, by purchasing new machines, pieces of equipment and other tailoring materials to help with the smooth operation of the training processes.”

By Prince Fiifi Yorke