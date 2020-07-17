595 New Covid-19 Cases Recorded In Nigeria

At least some 595 new coronavirus cases have been recorded in Nigeria.

This is according to the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC).

As of July 16, 2020, NCDC stated that total confirmed cases was 34,854.

The Centre says at least 769 deaths have been recorded as of July 16, 2020.

Some 14,292 patients have discharged.

Below Is The Breakdown

Lagos-156

Ondo-95

Rivers-53

Abia-43

Oyo-38

Enugu-29

Edo-24

FCT-23

Kaduna-20

Akwa Ibom-17

Anambra-17

Osun-17

Ogun-14

Kano-13

Imo-11

Delta-6

Ekiti-5

Gombe-4

Plateau-4

Cross River-2

Adamawa-1

Bauchi-1

Jigawa-1

By Melvin Tarlue