Nana Boroo Returns With New Single Dangerous

Nana Boroo

Nana Osei Bonsu, aka Nana Boroo, an afro beat and highlife artiste, has announced his presence again on the music scene with a new romantic song, Dangerous.

The song, which is currently being aired on some of local radio stations in the country, is on all digital platforms for streaming and downloading by fans.

Nana Boroo’s fame in Ghana’s music industry is common to the ordinary Ghanaian; however, his latest hit single is a presentation of great lyrical content.

The artiste, who won VGMA’s Most Popular Song of the Year in 2011 with his hit song, Aha Aye De, has been off the scene for some years working on a number of projects.

The track, Dangerous, which is a track off his yet to be released EP, has gotten people excited as this is his first attempt on a contemporary afro beat.

The lyric of the song is about how ladies take love of men for granted and jilt them when they are very serious.

With the release of this new single, Nana Boroo hinted that he intended to give stiff competition to the likes of Kwame Eugene, Kidi and King Promise.

Nana Boroo, was in the news recently stating that there are some slay kings to rival the slay queens and this song is a complete reverse of his slay king stand.

The new song is available worldwide on major international music digital stores and streaming platforms.

Nana Boroo’s songs made huge impact on the Ghanaian music scene early 2010, with hit songs such as Ahayede, Kotofa, Be My Honey and others.

His music was selected as the official music from Ghana for the 2010 World Cup in South Africa.

Nana Boroo has performed on a number of local and international musical platforms which include Haiti concert, Joy FM’s old School Reunion and Ghana Party in the Park UK among others.

By George Clifford Owusu