KiDi, Kuami Eugene, Others For Mask4All Charity Concert

KiDi

Two of Ghana’s afro pop/highlife artistes, Kuami Eugene and KiDi, have been named the headline artistes for ‘Mask4All Charity Concert’ slated for this Saturday.

The concert, according to the organizers, will be broadcast on Adom TV and Joy Prime at 8:00pm.

The Mask4All Concert is an initiative aimed at mobilizing and distributing free face masks to the needy in Ghana.

Other Ghanaian artistes who have committed their support to the initiative include veteran gospel star, Yaw Sarpong, Bright of Buk Bak, Mr Drew, Lamisi and a host of others.

The performers billed to rock the event would be backed by the Patch Bay Band with DJ Andy Dosty, DJ Vyrusky, DJ Xpliph on rotation and Kabutey-My-MC.

The charity concert forms part of the activities of the Mask4All initiate to educate the general public of the Covid-19 infections, safety and preventive protocols as well as mobilizing face masks for the needy and vulnerable in the society.

Masks4all initiative is organized by the Coalition of Event Managers and Suppliers (CEMS) in partnership with Accra Metropolitan Assembly, Creative Arts Council and the Multimedia Group.