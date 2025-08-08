5th National Business Honours Gala Rescheduled To August 29

Julius Debrah

The 5th National Business Honours Gala has been rescheduled to August 29 following President John Mahama’s declaration of a three-day national mourning period in honor of the eight victims of the tragic helicopter crash.

According to Gideon Raji, CEO of Global Ovations, the event’s organizers, the tragic incident is a heavy blow to the nation. . “To this we stand in solidarity with the government of Ghana, the family to postpone the event which was scheduled for tomorrow in honour of the mourning of these personalities who lost their lives in line of duty.”

The event, initially scheduled for August 9 at the Marriott Hotel, has been postponed out of respect for the deceased. Chief of Staff Julius Debrah was set to be the guest speaker, addressing government policies aimed at supporting businesses in the private sector.

The helicopter crash occurred on August 6, claiming the lives of Minister for Defence Dr. Edward Kofi Omane Boamah, Minister for Environment, Science, and Technology Alhaji Ibrahim Murtala Mohammed, NDC Vice Chairman Dr. Samuel Sarpong, Deputy National Security Coordinator Alhaji Mohammed Muniru Limuna, former parliamentary candidate Samuel Aboagye, and three military personnel :Squadron Leader Peter Bafemi Anala, Flying Officer Twum Ampadu, and Sergeant Ernest Addo Mensah.

By Prince Fiifi Yorke