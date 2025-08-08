MTN Ghana CEO Lays Wreath for Helicopter Crash Victims

MTN Ghana CEO Stephen Blewett laid a wreath at the Jubilee House to honor the eight victims of the helicopter crash, including two ministers of state.

He was accompanied by selected staff members, including Angela Mensah Poku, Chief Enterprise Business Officer at MTN Ghana.

The victims included Defence Minister Dr. Edward Omane Boamah, Environment Minister Alhaji Ibrahim Murtala Mohammed, NDC Vice Chairman Dr. Samuel Sarpong, Deputy National Security Coordinator Alhaji Muniru Mohammed, former parliamentary candidate Mr. Samuel Aboagye, and three military personnel: Squadron Leader Peter Bafemi Anala, Flying Officer Twum Ampadu, and Sergeant Ernest Addo Mensah.

Stephen Blewett expressed the company’s condolences to the families of the bereaved and the government of Ghana. This gesture follows the government’s solemn wreath-laying ceremony at the Jubilee House, and many other establishments have since followed suit to pay their respects.

