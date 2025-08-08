Kufour Mourns With Mahama Over Helicopter Crash Tragedy

Former President John Agyekum Kufour paid a visit to President John Dramani Mahama to commiserate with him following the tragic passing of two of his ministers of state and six other senior officials, including military personnel from the Ghana Armed Forces.

The victims included Defence Minister Dr. Edward Omane Boamah, Environment Minister Alhaji Ibrahim Murtala Mohammed, NDC Vice Chairman Dr. Samuel Sarpong, Deputy National Security Coordinator Alhaji Muniru Mohammed, former parliamentary candidate Mr. Samuel Aboagye, and three military personnel: Squadron Leader Peter Bafemi Anala, Flying Officer Twum Ampadu, and Sergeant Ernest Addo Mensah.

In solidarity, Kufour expressed his condolences to the president and the bereaved family.

The former President, who has called for support for the incumbent president in this difficult moment, acknowledged that serving in public office comes with hazards, such as what happened to eight public servants.

In a post on X made by Vice President, Prof Naana Jane Opoku-Agyemang, she wrote,” In a gesture of solidarity and statesmanship, former President John Agyekum Kufuor paid a visit to President John Dramani Mahama and the First Lady, Lordina Mahama, at their residence to express his condolences and support during this difficult time. I joined them and other government officials to receive him and thank him for his thoughtful gesture.”

By Prince Fiifi Yorke