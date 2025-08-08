Thomas Partey Joins Spanish Side Villareal, Fans Protest

Thomas Partey

Villarreal have completed the signing of Thomas Partey following his exit from Arsenal and being charged with rape.

Following negotiations with Villarreal, the 32-year-old has joined the Spanish side on a one-year deal with the option of an extra 12 months. The Ghana international will join the Yellow Submarine on a free transfer following the expiration of his Arsenal contract.

This comes days after Partey appeared at Westminster Magistrates’ Court and was granted conditional bail after being charged with five counts of rape and one count of sexual assault on July 4. The ex-Atletico Madrid man, who has to inform police of any international travel he makes 24 hours in advance, denies the charges.

The signing comes amidst protests by hundreds of Villarreal supporters had voiced their opposition to the imminent signing of Thomas Partey by signing a petition to stop the transfer.

A petition, titled ‘Say NO to Thomas Partey at Villarreal,’ had been started online and has over 800 signatures at the time of writing.

The description reads: ‘recently, reports have surfaced that Villarreal CF are close to signing the footballer Thomas Partey, a player who is currently facing criminal charges on five counts of rape and one count of sexual assault.

‘A player accused and charged of such heinous crimes must not have any relation to a club like Villarreal, which prides itself on values such as family spirit and community.

Cesar Pena, president of the Villarreal supporters’ club in Villafranca de Barros, Extremadura, believes the Spanish outfit should not be trying to recruit a player accused of “such serious crimes.”

Partey’s new side – who beat Arsenal 3-2 in a friendly on Wednesday – round off their pre-season schedule against Aston Villa on Sunday, before beginning their La Liga campaign on August 15 at home to Oviedo.