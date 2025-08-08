“Let Not Politicize Helicopter Crash Tragedy” – Bawumia

Former Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia has condemned attempts to politicize the tragic helicopter crash that claimed the lives of eight victims, including two ministers of state.

Dr. Bawumia made this known after he laid a wreath at the Jubilee House to honor the deceased.

Addressing the press, he expressed condolences to the families and government, describing the incident as a national tragedy. “

He said, “This is a national tragedy. Eight public officials on official duty… they were in the service of this country, and they had this tragic accident, and they all lost their lives.

“This is not a partisan issue, this is a national tragedy. You should expect full participation from the New Patriotic Party (NPP) because this is our national duty. We will fully participate,” he added.

The victims included Defence Minister Dr. Edward Omane Boamah, Environment Minister Alhaji Ibrahim Murtala Mohammed, NDC Vice Chairman Dr. Samuel Sarpong, Deputy National Security Coordinator Alhaji Muniru Mohammed, former parliamentary candidate Samuel Aboagye, and three military personnel.