ECOWAS Chairman, President Julius Maada Bio Mourns With Ghana

President Julius Maada Bio with President John Mahama

President of Sierra Leone and Chairman of the ECOWAS Authority of Heads of State and Government, Julius Maada Bio, has paid a condolence visit to his friend and brother, President John Dramani Mahama, following the tragic helicopter crash that claimed the lives of eight citizens.

During the condolence visit President Bio stated that Ghana was part of the selected Member States for his inaugural tour of the region as ECOWAS Chairman.

He added that when the tragedy occurred on the 6th August 2025, he was very saddened and had to change the purpose of the trip to a condolence visit.

“These are incredibly difficult times for you personally, for the families who have lost loved ones, and for all the people of Ghana. On behalf of the Government and people of Sierra Leone, as well as myself, I offer my sincerest condolences. As a unified ECOWAS community, we stand with you in solidarity, sharing in your grief,” he said.

He encouraged Ghanaians to seek solace in their faith and prayed for merciful judgment for the souls of the departed.

In his response, President Mahama stated that he was preparing to receive President Bio for his regional tour as ECOWAS Chairman when the tragedy occurred. He thanked him for not canceling his trip to Ghana after the tragedy instead he visited to commiserate with him, bereaved family members and the people of Ghana.

“This loss weighs heavily on me personally, as many of those who perished were close friends. Your presence transcends a visit from Sierra Leone; it represents the support of the entire region. Thank you for joining us in this time of mourning,” he remarked.

President Mahama also updated President Bio on forthcoming funeral arrangements and informed him of the Government’s commitment to thoroughly investigate the crash and draw vital lessons from the incident.

Earlier in the day, President Bio visited Jubilee House, where he laid a wreath and signed the book of condolence.

Among those who lost their lives in the helicopter accident were Ghana’s Minister of Defence, Edward Omane Boamah; Minister of Environment, Science, Technology and Innovation, Ibrahim Murtala Mohammed; and six other individuals.

A Daily Guide Report