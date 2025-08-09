Humanitarian Aid in Gaza: Morocco, Intervenes On The Ground

Since the beginning of this year, Morocco has stepped up its humanitarian efforts to benefit the people of Gaza. The latest shipment, 180 tons, was ordered on July 30 by King Mohammed VI.

The Kingdom stands out from other international actors by sending tons of aid directly to the Palestinians, after approval from the Israeli government.

The Royal Armed Forces (FAR) established airlifts to Israel, then transported the aid by land, via the Karam Abu Salem crossing under Israeli authority, to Gaza.

The fifth convoy of Moroccan aid, sent to Gaza for the Palestinian people, consists of basic food supplies, milk and products specially for children, as well as medicines and surgical equipment for the most vulnerable populations. It also includes blankets, adapted tents, and other equipment.

By opting for humanitarian aid delivered without intermediaries, Morocco asserts an autonomous, assertive, and controlled approach, contrasting with traditional multilateral channels.

This strategic choice strengthens its position as a central player in regional geopolitics and a reliable partner of the Palestinian people.

The Moroccan intervention is not limited to a logistical act. It is also distinguished by its human impact.

Far from the impersonal distributions observed in many emergency contexts, Moroccan aid is delivered in person, with respect and consideration.

This approach fully respects the dignity of the beneficiaries, without media hype or symbolic manipulation.

This method of distribution reflects a vision deeply rooted in the values of active solidarity and sincere fraternity. It is part of a political culture where compassion is expressed through action, not rhetoric.

Source MAP