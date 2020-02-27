6 Injured In Bloody Abattoir Clash In Kumasi

THE KUMASI Abattoir remains on edge after a third time of bloody violence between two factions battling for leadership of the slaughterhouse left six people injured on Tuesday morning.

The factions, each led by their leadership, slugged it out and pelted themselves with stones, according to eyewitnesses.

There were reports of machete brandishing and groups of men with sticks and stones wandering the premises of the slaughterhouse during the facing off, while visitors and customers ran helter-skelter for their lives.

Sixteen people – eight from each of the factions – have been charged so far in the violence that broke out around 11:30 am on the premises of the slaughterhouse, the Ashanti Regional Police Command said.

ASP Godwin Ahianyo, spokesperson for the command, said they were arrested for disturbing public peace and later granted police inquiry bail pending their processing for court.

According to him, Alhaji Muntari Baturi and Alhaji Wahab are contesting the position of chief butcher of the Kumasi Abattoir.

ASP Ahianyo stated that the two had failed to adhere to instructions by the Ashanti Regional Security Council (REGSEC) for each of them not to hold himself as chief butcher, pending a report by a committee set up to look into the issues surrounding succession plan.

Investigations are underway, he concluded.

From Ernest Kofi Adu, Kumasi