Murdered Nurse ‘Killers’ Remanded

The two suspects

TWO SUSPECTS, who are being held in connection with the murder of Ruth Eshun, a Community Nurse at Ayuom in the Ashanti Region, have been remanded in police custody.

The suspects, Dominic Fosu, aka ‘Creative’, and Kofi Gariba, aka ‘Amanya’, who were picked up separately by the police, will appear in court again on March 11, 2020.

Their plea was not taken at the Asokwa District Court, presided over by Korkor Achaw Owusu, as the prosecution told the court that the investigations into the case were still ongoing.

They said other suspects were also being hunted for by the police to face the law.

Before adjourning the case to March 11, the court had refused a bail application by the lawyers of the first accused person, Dominic Fosu.

Ruth Eshun, who was 37 years old, was found dead close to her house at Ayuom in the Bosomtwe District of the Ashanti Region on February 4.

Eyewitnesses said the body looked like some people had raped her before she was gruesomely murdered. Ruth Eshun was buried recently under tight security and her death had sparked public outrage.

FROM I.F. Joe Awuah Jnr., Kumasi