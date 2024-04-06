6 PRESEC Boys Arrested In Staged Kidnapping Case

Kidnapped student

In a recent intelligence-led operation, the Ghana Police Service has apprehended six individuals, including four juveniles who are all students of Presbyterian Boys Senior High School (PRESEC) Legon, Accra.

The two adults involved in the incident have been identified as Isaac Kissi Adjei, also known as Kofi Black, and Courage Teiko, also known as Timmy.

Preliminary investigations per statement released by the Police have revealed that Adulum Habib Mubarik Ismael, a science student of House 10, one of the juveniles orchestrated the kidnapping as a means to extort money from his parents, thereby facilitating his desire to travel abroad.

The group colluded to stage the incident, demanding a ransom of Three Hundred and Forty Thousand Ghana Cedis (GH₵ 340,000.00) from Habib Mubarik’s parents.

Further investigation has uncovered that the juveniles, along with the two adults, managed to collect a sum of Twenty Thousand Ghana Cedis (GH₵ 20,000.00) from the total ransom requested.

To ensure the welfare and protection of the involved juveniles, their identities have not been disclosed, and their parents and guardians have been informed about the ongoing police investigation.

Assistant Commissioner of Police Grace Ansah-Akrofi, the Director of Public Affairs, confirmed the arrest and the ongoing investigative process through a press statement issued today.

By Vincent Kubi