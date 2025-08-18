60-Year-Old Woman Crushed To Death

The accident vehicle

A 60-year-old woman identified as Comfort Baidoo was crushed to death in a horrific accident which occurred in the Shama District of the Western Region last Friday.

The tragic incident occurred when an unregistered Honda Civic car attempted to overtake many vehicles in a heavy traffic, but collided with a taxi cab moving from the opposite direction, and the driver lost control.

The car then veered onto the pedestrian walkway, hit the 60-year-old woman and dragged her into a nearby food joint.

Eyewitnesses indicated that the old woman was trapped under the vehicle in the process.

According to them, the speeding Honda Civic, which was travelling from Daboase towards Inchaban, was reportedly transporting blood for a sick patient.

They said it took the intervention of some people at the scene, who managed to lift the car after which the woman was pulled from beneath it.

She was later taken to Volta River Authority (VRA) Hospital in the district, but was pronounced dead on arrival.

The police visited the scene and later took the driver of the Honda vehicle and the unregistered vehicle to the police station for further investigations.

From Emmanuel Opoku, Takoradi